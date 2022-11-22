UAE: Motorist to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to road accident victim

She presented documents to confirm that she lent money to the deceased and he hadn't cleared the debt until he died
An Abu Dhabi resident who was injured in a road accident has been awarded Dh20,000 in compensation for the injuries.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court ordered the motorist who caused the accident to pay the compensation to the victim.
Official court documents stated that the man had filed a civil lawsuit against the motorist demanding Dh150,000 in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the accident.
The man said he was on one of Abu Dhabi roads when the defendant’s car rammed into their car.
Authorities blamed the accident on the recklessness of the defendant and not abiding by traffic rules.
The victim sustained injuries to his neck, shoulders, lower back, left hand, right knee, and had a superficial wound below the right knee.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
After looking into the civil lawsuit, court ordered the motorist to pay him Dh20,000 in damages.
He was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
