UAE motorist alert: Key road to close partially in Abu Dhabi

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 12:20 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM

A key road has been partially closed in Abu Dhabi, authorities have informed motorists on social media platform X.

The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14.

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has said that the junction and two left lanes will be closed on Corniche Street.

The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

