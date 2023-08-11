UAE motorist alert: Key road to close partially in Abu Dhabi

Ruling states that such behaviour blatantly disregards the requirement of a favourable reputation, a prerequisite outlined by the legal profession's regulations
A key road has been partially closed in Abu Dhabi, authorities have informed motorists on social media platform X.
The road will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 11 till 6am on Monday, August 14.
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has said that the junction and two left lanes will be closed on Corniche Street.
The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
ALSO READ:
Ruling states that such behaviour blatantly disregards the requirement of a favourable reputation, a prerequisite outlined by the legal profession's regulations
Visit will boost maritime partnership between the two navies and foster a common understanding of the security challenges in the region
Expert reveals five plants that thrive indoors and in higher temperatures
For most, however, it is more a matter of habit and preference
Since 2016, the 32-year-old has been travelling the world on foot and cycling to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence and truth
More than 15 million have availed of the services and facilities provided by these recreational spaces
As Noura shared her experiences and the challenges she faced in exploring the world, the President encouraged her to keep going, emphasising the importance of promoting understanding among diverse cultures
Religion was named as the most important to personal identity by 30% of the respondents in the Levant