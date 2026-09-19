UAE recognises mothers of fallen heroes as part of Emirati Women’s Day

The Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office and the Emirates Council for Balanced Development have organised the Al Fakhr Mothers’ Journey for mothers of fallen heroes from the Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE’s celebrations of Emirati Women’s Day, held this year under the theme 'Together, We Rise Stronger and Better'.

The journey was organised in recognition of their contributions and distinguished national standing, and embodied the values of loyalty, belonging and social cohesion that underpin the UAE’s steadfast approach to supporting fallen heroes’ families and honouring their sacrifices.

The journey brought together a group of mothers of fallen heroes and featured a travel experience aboard Etihad Rail from the Northern Emirates to Abu Dhabi, followed by a visit to Zayed National Museum.

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During the visit, participants explored key chapters in the history and cultural heritage of the UAE, as well as the values and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his role in the formation of the Union and the development of the nation. The experience offered participants an opportunity to deepen their connection with the UAE’s history, heritage and national identity.

The programme also included a series of workshops and interactive activities that highlighted the pivotal role of Emirati women in building families, serving society and contributing effectively to the UAE’s development and progress. It also reflected the support and empowerment Emirati women receive in the UAE, enabling them to serve as key partners in shaping the future and advancing the country’s development gains.

The journey also provided participants with an opportunity to exchange experiences and memories in an atmosphere that reflected appreciation and gratitude. It highlighted the distinguished standing of mothers of fallen heroes as inspiring national role models of patience, giving and belonging, and recognised their contribution to the nation’s journey through the sacrifices they have made and the enduring values they have instilled in generations committed to national identity, responsibility and belonging.

Medical care and support were provided throughout the programme to ensure the participants’ comfort and safety and enable them to enjoy the journey’s various activities and experiences. This reflected the comprehensive care extended to mothers of fallen heroes and their deeply rooted place in the nation’s collective consciousness.

Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Director of the Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office, said that Emirati Women’s Day represents a national occasion to celebrate the contributions of Emirati women and their longstanding role in the UAE’s development and progress. He affirmed that mothers of fallen heroes embody honourable examples of Emirati women through their enduring patience, giving and sacrifice.

Al Qubaisi said, “The Emirati Women’s Day theme, Together, We Rise Stronger and Better, reflects the determination, generosity and ability of Emirati women to continue contributing to the nation’s journey. On this occasion, we take great pride in the mothers of our fallen heroes, who have demonstrated the highest forms of giving and sacrifice and raised sons who embodied the values of loyalty, belonging and devotion to the nation. They will remain a source of pride and inspiration for generations.”

Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said that mothers of fallen heroes represent shining chapters in the nation’s history and living memory, through the patience and resilience they have demonstrated and the inspiring examples they have set in sacrifice, loyalty and belonging.

He affirmed that honouring them is an inherent national duty and an expression of society’s collective appreciation for their contributions and distinguished standing.

Al Kaabi noted that organising the Al Fakhr Mothers’ Journey, in conjunction with Emirati Women’s Day, reflects the UAE’s steadfast approach to caring for and honouring fallen heroes’ families. It also underscores the distinguished standing of Emirati women and their pivotal role in building families, preserving national values and raising generations capable of carrying forward the nation’s journey.

He also reaffirmed the council’s commitment to organising impactful community programmes that place people at the heart of development, enhance quality of life and social cohesion, and create sustainable human impact.

The journey was organised in cooperation with Etihad Rail and Zayed National Museum as part of an institutional partnership that provided participants with an integrated experience combining the UAE’s modern development achievements with its rich historical and cultural heritage. The experience also reinforced the values of social connection, unity and pride in national identity.

The journey forms part of the commitment of the Fallen Heroes’ Affairs Office and the Emirates Council for Balanced Development to organising social and humanitarian programmes that strengthen communication and cohesion among different segments of society, promote solidarity and loyalty, and foster a culture of appreciation for fallen heroes’ families, in line with the UAE’s approach to preserving the legacy of its heroes and honouring their sacrifices.