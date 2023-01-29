UAE: Mother sues daughter for selling family property without her consent, case gets dismissed

11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride to start its annual ride across the emirates on February 4
A mother took her daughter to court and accused her of selling family property without her consent, in Abu Dhabi. The plaintiff demanded that the sales agreement be cancelled.
The woman said her daughter had asked her to sign a document, however, she was unaware of its content.
The mother said she later realised that the document was an agreement confirming that she had accepted to sell her shares in the family property to her daughter at Dh200,000.
The plaintiff said she didn’t receive the amount and that the agreement between them was fake. She also said her daughter sold the property without her consent.
After looking into the case, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court dismissed the case due to lack of sufficient evidence.
The mother challenged the ruling to the appeals court which has upheld the verdict by the lower court.
The mother was told to pay for her daughter’s legal expenses.
