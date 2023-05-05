UAE: More than 380 citizens, expats get skill training to support communities in times of crisis

The initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the northern emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 11:24 AM

Hundreds of citizens and expats from more than 30 nationalities have been offered necessary skill training to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities in times of crisis. The initiative was held across the country by Emirates Foundation’s SANID (Arabic for support) programme – the UAE’s national emergency response volunteer programme.

SANID’s ‘Civil Protection and Safety’ initiative, in collaboration with majalis and entities, aimed to build specialised teams of volunteers who are well-prepared to safeguard community members in their residential neighbourhoods. As many as 384 volunteers were offered a total of 2,303 training hours with a satisfaction rate of 94.2 per cent.

Khaled Al Tenaiji, manager of SANID programme, noted that for more than 12 years the initiative has been able to encourage thousands of volunteers to develop a sense of shared responsibility towards the society.

“The Civil Protection and Safety initiative is just one example of the programme’s relentless efforts to provide well-trained emergency response volunteers who are capable of assisting local and national authorities in case of crises or emergency situations.”

Al Tenaiji noted that after the successful launch of its pilot phase in 2022, the initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the northern emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“These were held in collaboration with various Majalis and entities. 384 volunteers, of which 50 per cent are UAE nationals and 192 expatriates of 31 different nationalities, partook responsibility during these sessions, contributing to building teams that are well-prepared for civil protection and safety across the country,” Al Tenaiji added.

The training sessions were held in collaboration with Al Ain University in Abu Dhabi; Al Khawaneej Majlis in Dubai; Mughaidir and Al Subaihiya Suburb Majalis in Sharjah; Ras Al Khaimah Al Bida Center in Ras Al Khaimah; and Karat Majlis in Fujairah.

The Civil Protection and Safety training programme covered numerous topics including volunteering ethics, types of disasters and best ways to respond to each of them, first aid and how to deal with the injured, crowd management, among others.

For further details about the training programme and the other voluntary initiatives by Emirates Foundation visit www.volunteers.ae.

