UAE: More than 21,000 volunteers registered to serve communities, top official says

Sheikh Nahyan advises them to exhibit good behaviour and have love for the nation

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 5:34 PM

More than 21,000 male and female volunteers of different nationalities are now registered with UAE authorities, and many of these helped serve the community at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which concluded in March this year, said a top UAE government official.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence revealed the figures on Thursday as he launched a new volunteerism programme under the "Volunteerism: Serving Society and People" initiative.

This national platform for voluntary work initiative, which represents an extension of the successful volunteering program at Expo 2020 Dubai, will be implemented by Sandooq Al Watan in coordination with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, other ministries and community bodies.

Sheikh Nahyan explained that the new volunteerism programme involves training, dialogue and discussion with the volunteers.

“The programme lasts for three consecutive days and seeks to ensure that all participants have a clear vision of their role in community development, and a growing ability to discover opportunities for volunteering and public service,” he said.

“The initiative also aims to ensure that volunteers have a constant quest for cooperation and joint work with all elements of the local environment.”

Sheikh Nayhan added: “The Volunteerism programme will start with the implementation of a training programme, dialogue and discussion with participants in all regions of the country, and meet them in their places of residence.”

“Volunteers should also cooperate with individuals, groups, and institutions in the surrounding community in order to serve people to ensure development.”

The minister pointed out that the UAE strongly supports the role of volunteer work in bringing about positive change in society and the world.

“We work with determination to provide all opportunities for them to be able to serve their families, community and country,” he said.

“We are also keen to ensure that the sons and daughters of the nation relate to their society, and practice charitable and volunteer work and practice good behaviours so that they are constantly an important part of the community’s march and to get rid of any feeling of marginalisation and frustration.”

Sheikh Nahyan has advised all volunteers to always exhibit good behaviour, have love for the nation and pride in its path and leaders.