UAE Moon mission: Countdown begins as Rashid Rover set to blast off

The mission will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 9:35 AM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced that the mission is set to launch on Sunday, December 11, at 11.38am UAE time.

A successful mission would make the UAE the fourth country to land on the Moon.

The primary landing site of the Rashid Rover is the Atlas Crater on the southeastern outer edge of Mare Frigoris. A ‘mare’ is a flat, dark plain on the lunar surface. The site is located on the Moon's far north side and has not been explored previously.

The 10kg Rashid Rover - named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai - will study the Moon’s plasma and provide answers to long-standing questions about lunar dust, mobility on the lunar surface, and how different surfaces interact with particles. It will send data and images back to Earth, using two high-resolution cameras: Microscopic, and thermal imaging ones.

Over the last four months, the Rashid Rover was placed under a series of rigorous internal and external reviews. All of its systems and subsystems were carefully tested at various stages — from the launch and the cruise, all the way to the planned descent.

All the functionalities of the hardware and software were trialled in a setting that simulates all possible scenarios on the lunar surface.

