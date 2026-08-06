How UAE helps millions solve work-related disputes over phone calls

Whether it's a question about an employment contract, a labour complaint, or guidance on workplace rights, millions of workers and employers across the UAE are increasingly turning to a single hotline for help.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said its Labour Claims and Advisory Centre (80084) handled more than 3.4 million calls during the first half of 2026, underscoring growing public reliance on the service as a first point of contact for employment-related issues.

According to the ministry, the centre received more than 1.119 million inbound calls from workers and employers between January and June, while making over 2.3 million outbound calls to support parties involved in employment relationships, provide updates and facilitate faster resolution of requests.

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Officials said the figures reflect increasing customer confidence in the service and the ministry's continued efforts to improve access to government services through digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at Mohre, said the ministry continues to invest in developing the Labour Claims and Advisory Center by integrating AI applications, smart analytics and connected digital services to deliver quicker responses and more accurate information.

"We continue to invest in developing the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre as one of our most important direct communication channels with customers," Al Qara said, adding that customer feedback is also used to refine services and improve the overall user experience.

He said the latest results demonstrate the ministry's success in building a customer service system focused on efficiency and innovation while keeping pace with the rapid growth of the UAE's labour market.

AI-powered assistance

The Labour Claims and Advisory Centre serves as one of Mohre's main communication channels, allowing workers and employers to seek advice, submit labour complaints, enquire about employment services, and receive guidance on completing digital transactions without visiting a ministry office or service center.

The ministry said the center operates using advanced digital technologies and AI-powered tools that help speed up responses, process requests more efficiently and analyse customer needs in real time.

Support in 22 languages

Recognising the UAE's diverse workforce, the advisory centre provides assistance in more than 22 languages, helping workers and employers from different nationalities access government services more easily.

The service is fully integrated with Mohre's digital platforms, enabling customers to complete transactions remotely while supporting the government's broader goal of delivering more efficient, flexible and sustainable public services.

The ministry added that customer data and feedback are continuously analysed to simplify procedures and develop more proactive services that align with user expectations, while reinforcing the UAE's ambition to provide world-class government services and enhance quality of life.