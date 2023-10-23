UAE: MoHRE announces new priority services

Firms and owners will be classified into diamond, gold and silver tiers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 3:40 PM

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has rolled out new priority services that will see requests processed faster.

As per the system, customers have been classified into three tiers: Diamond, gold, and silver. The first phase will see the MoHRE introduce the diamond-tier customer service. Gold and silver tiers will be launched in January 2024.

Priority services include inviting establishments and employers to participate in previewing new services the ministry is working on before their public launch.

The new system allows customers to fast-track their requests, giving priority to their applications. It will see a dedicated account manager meet their needs, answer enquiries, and provide immediate support and quick technical solutions. This includes dedicated training programmes on the initiatives overseen by the ministry, such as special sessions about meeting Emiratisation targets.

The manager also sends periodic reports to priority customers, highlighting the latest decisions and legislation related to the labour market.

Establishments in the first category of the MoHRE classification system are automatically ranked as diamond-tier, along with firms with 1,000 or more workers; owners with 100 or more establishments; employers of domestic workers who are people of determination; employers with 50 or more domestic workers; senior citizens and those aged 60 years or above.

The gold-tier includes establishments with 500 to 999 workers; owners with 51 to 99 establishments; and those employing 500 to 999 workers. Silver-tier covers establishments with 50 to 499 workers; owners with 10 to 50 establishments; and those employing 50 to 499 workers.

Hussain Al Alili, director of the Customer Relations Department at MoHRE, said: “The new system serves to meet clients’ needs and provide a convenient and seamless user experience with advanced support and assistance services and quick response to enquiries and complaints.

“It also aims to promote compliance among private-sector establishments with the legislation governing the contractual relationship. It helps improve efficiency of operations, reduces the time and effort required to complete transactions, and ensures comprehensive and streamlined procedures that are updated based on feedback, observations, suggestions, and complaints, collected through client communications, and then incorporated into the decision-making process.”

