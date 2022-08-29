UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre opens registration for virtual Deep Learning Camp

The initiative aims to keep students in tandem with the ever-changing world of science and technology

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 9:59 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 10:10 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the enrolment for their first virtual study programme: Deep Learning Camp 2022.

Designed for students in the UAE enthusiastic about space science and machine learning, the programme will be held online over three days: September 10, 11 and 17, 2022.

The Deep Learning Camp has been launched under the umbrella initiative of MBRSC, aiming to support the UAE’s strategic directions within the fields of science and technology.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director, Remote Sensing Department, MBRSC, said: “We wish to enable students with the knowledge of the future and to keep them in tandem with the ever-changing world of science and technology. Our Deep Learning Camp 2022 is a foundational programme that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning, and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology”.

Deep Learning Camp 2022

An intensive 3-day programme, the camp is split into two sections for easy understanding.

The first section provides attendees with the experience of exploring space science through theoretical and practical lessons conducted by experts in the field on September 10 and 11, 2022.

The theoretical sessions will teach the students the principles of deep learning, its applications, and the techniques used, with a focus on satellite image analysis or object detection.

The practical sessions will include a hands-on experience in the application of deep learning using Python with Google Collab, covering three areas: labelling, training, and detection.

This will be followed by the 'Hackathon Competition' on September 17, where students will showcase their knowledge gained through the camp.

All participants will be awarded certificates by the MBRSC.

Enrollment details

Applicants must be students at any university located in the UAE, within the age range of 18 to 30 years. Basic knowledge of mathematics, Python programming language and image process operations is required.

A total of 15 participants will be selected from those who have completed the registration process. The final date to register and submit the required documents is September 2, 2022.

ALSO READ: