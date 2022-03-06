UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Aisha bint Mohammed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis
UAE2 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered his condolences to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Nahyan.
His Highness expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the late, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, and to dwell her in Heaven.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis
UAE2 days ago
Mohammed Sameer Alan flew to Dubai with great hopes of achieving a better life.
UAE2 days ago
A new video shows Grace playing with the Dubai Crown Prince
UAE2 days ago
The country's representative said resolving the conflict would require dialogue and effective diplomacy
UAE2 days ago
Dr Farida AlHosani is well known as the face of the country's Covid response
UAE2 days ago
Muhammad Sajjad drove 700km across nine locations to cover the festival
UAE2 days ago
Academy will work on graduating specialists through its integrated institutes concerned with studying desert sciences, agriculture, animal and veterinary sciences
UAE2 days ago
Second prize of Dh1 million was bagged by Ajith Variyath
UAE3 days ago