UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Aisha bint Mohammed Al Nahyan

He condoled Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

By WAM Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 8:25 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today offered his condolences to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Nahyan.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences on the death of the late, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, and to dwell her in Heaven.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

