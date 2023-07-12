UAE: Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for the nation at World Para Athletics Championships

Here are some fundamental social media guidelines to consider in the country
Mohamed Alhammadi, a member of the UAE Paralympic Athletics Team, won the silver medal in the T34 400-metre race at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 in Paris.
His medal is the first for the UAE in the ongoing championship, which is being attended by some 1,300 competitors from 107 countries, and is the most important competition in the world of Paralympic athletics after the Paralympic Games.
Alhammadi finished second in the race, setting a new personal career best with a time of 49.11 seconds, surpassing some of the world's best runners.
The gold medal went to Thai athlete Chaiwat Rattana, who set a new world record and surpassed his previous best achieved in Sharjah at the start of 2022.
The T34 400-metre race is the first event that Alhammadi participated in. He is expected to compete in two other races in the same championship – the T34 100-metre race on Thursday and the T34 800-metre race on Monday, 17th July.
ALSO READ:
Here are some fundamental social media guidelines to consider in the country
It was also sixth in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries
The first phase will be held electronically and will not require in-person attendance
It involved 500 business continuity management practitioners working in more than 100 entities across Abu Dhabi’s private, public and non-profit sectors
Previously, only private sector companies with 50 employees or more needed to meet the said targets
The achievement was realised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Emirates Schools Establishment and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge
'In The Heart of Another Country: The Diasporic Imagination Rises' opens on July 15, 2023, and is on view until September 24, 2023
Communication and training are tailored to their respective nationalities; book containing recipes prepared alongside the inmates has already been published