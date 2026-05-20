UAE urges Iraq to prevent hostile acts from its territory after Barakah attack

The UAE has stressed the urgent need for the government of Iraq to prevent all hostile acts originating from the Iraqi territory without condition or delay, after investigations led to revealing that the drones which targeted Abu Dhabi's Barakah nuclear plant earlier this week orginated from Iraq.

On May 17, the UAE said a drone strike caused a fire at an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Out of the three drones that were detected, two were intercepted, while the third struck the generator. Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the blaze did not result in any injuries and had no impact on radiation safety levels at the facility.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) also highlighted the necessity of addressing such threats swiftly, immediately, and responsibly in line with relevant international and regional laws and conventions. It emphasised the importance of Iraq fulfilling its role in consolidating security and stability in the region, in a way that preserves its sovereignty and enhances its standing as an active and responsible partner in its regional environment.

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It reiterated its condemnation of "the treacherous terrorist attacks carried out by drones launched from Iraqi territory, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant".

Mofa affirmed the UAE’s strongest condemnation and absolute rejection of these heinous terrorist attacks originating from Iraqi territory, which target vital civilian facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, in blatant violation of their sovereignty and airspace, and in clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.