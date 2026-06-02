UAE mission warns citizens in Japan of heavy rains, strong winds due to typhoon Jangmi

The UAE Embassy in Tokyo urged its citizens in Japan to exercise utmost caution and vigilance due to heavy rains and strong winds expected as a result of Typhoon 'Jangmi'.

The severe tropical storm battered southwestern Japan on Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes, grounding hundreds of flights and injuring nine people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of high waves, landslides and flooding as storm Jangmi — which was downgraded from a typhoon — rumbles northwards after bearing down on the subtropical island of Okinawa on Monday.

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More than 30,000 households in southwestern Japan's Kagoshima region and another 17,000 in Okinawa were without power Tuesday morning.

The UAE authority emphasised the necessity of following safety instructions issued by the authorities on ground.

In case of emergencies, citizens have been urged to communicate on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444, and register in the TOWAJUDI service.

Top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Jangmi had also injured nine people in Okinawa.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that injuries had been caused by Jangmi blowing objects into cars and strong winds causing people to lose their footing.

Japan's two biggest airliners All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled a combined 600 flights scheduled for Monday through Wednesday.

With inputs from AFP