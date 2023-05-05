UAE: Missing boy found and returned to family in Sharjah

The young boy is now safe, healthy and with his family, local police ensured the public

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 10:51 AM

A missing boy has been found and returned to his family in Sharjah, local police have said in a post on Instagram.

The police said that news of the missing boy had earlier been circulating on social media.

The young boy has been found, and is now safe and healthy with his family, the authority ensured the public. The authority said, "Sharjah Police confirms that the child is in good health, the necessary measures have been taken, and he has been handed over to his family."

Earlier last month, a teenager went missing in the emirate after going out on a walk. He had called his mother and complained of exhaustion, asking her to pick him up.

However, when she arrived at his given location, he was nowhere to be found. Police are investigating the matter.

