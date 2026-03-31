UAE records 188 injuries since beginning of Iran war

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The UAE's ministry of defence announced that the UAE air defence systems on March 31, 2026, engaged 8 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, and 36 drones launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 UAVs.

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The ministry also added that these attacks resulted in the death of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty and the death of a Moroccan national civilian contractor with the armed forces, in addition to 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

The ministry reported that a total of 188 were also injured with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it is fully prepared to address any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the nation’s security, safeguarding its sovereignty, stability, and national interests and capabilities.