UAE detects missile threat: Trade embargo with Iran, impact on flights explained

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

On August 18, the UAE notified residents it was dealing with fresh missile threats for the first time in more than five weeks. The development was the latest in a series of events underlining growing tensions in the region, including attacks on UAE tankers, the expiry of a Memorandum of Understanding between US and Iran without a deal, and escalating rhetoric between the leaders of the two nations.

The fresh missile alert, however, temporarily interrupted the 'keep calm and carry on' way of life UAE residents have adopted since the war first broke out on February 28. While the interruption thankfully ended up being no more than a hiccup in the day, it did raise questions for many about what the latest events mean in the larger scheme of things and what impact residents might see in the UAE, if any.

Khaleej Times seeks to provide clarity to many of these questions — from the events of last evening and what the trade suspension means to whether travel has been affected in the UAE. Here's all you need to know:

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Why did the UAE issue a missile threat alert on Tuesday, August 18?

The UAE has an advanced early warning system that detects missile threats well in advance, and is able to issue a nationwide alert within seconds. These alerts typically inform recipients of potential threats and advise them to seek shelter and track official channels for updates.

On the evening of August 18, authorities issued an alert at 6.52pm informing residents that defence forces were dealing with "potential missile threats". The alert was lifted shortly after at 7.02pm.

Were missiles detected and did they have any impact? What was their target?

Air defence forces detected two ballistic missiles that it said were "targeting the country". While the Ministry of Defence had earlier advised residents that any sounds heard were due to interceptions, a later statement reported no impact as both missiles fell into the sea.

The first missile fell outside the country's territorial waters, while the second fell within them. Assessments by authorities later said that the missiles were targeting maritime navigation.

Vessels transiting the region have seen fresh attacks in recent days, with UAE-linked energy interests coming under renewed pressure. UAE-based energy giant Adnoc confirmed that its tanker vessels were targeted three times in less than a week last week.

Where did the missiles come from?

The UAE named Iran in its advisory, stating that the missiles were launched by the Islamic Republic.

Since the beginning of the regional war on February 28, the UAE has detected or engaged at least 582 Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles, including the two ballistic missiles detected on August 18. It has also dealt with 2,265 drones/UAVs during this time.

When was the last time such an alert was issued in the UAE?

The last time such an alert was issued was on July 12, about 37 days before this incident, when the missiles were detected outside the country's borders.

How does the UAE emergency alert system work?

The UAE has an advanced emergency alert system that uses Cell Broadcast to send out alerts which reach people's phones within seconds. They are not issued like text messages, but in fact are sent to compatible devices via mobile-network cells.

Under standards set by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, or TDRA, a UAE-Alert can target an area ranging from a single mobile-network cell to the entire network.

Have airports and flights been affected?

While some international airlines are choosing to cancel or reschedule flights due to the escalating conflict in the region, last evening's incident has not impacted air travel.

Some Emirates and Etihad flights operating within the region to Kuwait and/or Bahrain have been impacted by the regional conflict. Otherwise, flights and airports in the UAE are continuing to operate normally.

What is the UAE's position on Iran as of now?

The UAE has repeatedly stressed the need for Iran to put a complete stop to attacks that threaten the peace and stability of the region and has asked the Islamic Republic to ensure its full commitment to an immediate end of all hostilities.

The UAE has also said that it stands for the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard regional security and maintain global economic and trade stability.

A few hours after the missiles were detected on August 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that the UAE would be suspending all trade and financial transactions with Iran.

Top official Afra Al Hameli also rejected "all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship" between UAE and Iran, while adding that the UAE remains committed to "dialogue, cooperation, and regional integration as essential means to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region".

Has Iran responded?

Late on Tuesday, Iran denied that it was behind the launch of ballistic missiles detected by the UAE.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the nation regretted the statement issued against the Islamic Republic.

Why does a trade suspension matter?

The UAE and Iran shared a strong trading relationship prior to the war that began on February 28. Speaking at an event in January, UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi had called the UAE Iran's second-largest trading partner.

Iran used to fall just behind China and ahead of Iraq in terms of the volume of trade, with its food and food products being one of the UAE's major imports.

The UAE, however, is well-insulated against economic impact amid the current crisis as years of investment in local agriculture and diversified imports have helped safeguard supplies. Authorities have repeatedly reassured residents that essentials will continue to be available and there is no shortage of stock.

Have there been financial arrangements between the UAE and Iran?

On Wednesday, Dr Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE President, denied rumours alleging that the UAE is providing financial facilities to Iran.

The top diplomat said that some platforms are using "desperate media campaigns" to target the UAE and "are circulating false information about the country".

This, he added, is coming at a time when the nation is focusing its efforts "on addressing regional developments and preparing for the post-phase period".

Is the situation currently safe?

Tuesday's warning was a short-lived one, with the Ministry of Defence quick to confirm that the situation in the country was safe again.

Reassuring residents, the authority also released a video the same evening demonstrating the nation's military prowess. In the video, the ministry showcased the UAE Air Force and defence systems in action, describing them as capable of responding with “utmost resolve” to protect the country's security and stability.

These claims are not unfounded. At the height of the war in March and April, the UAE intercepted the vast majority (roughly 95 per cent) of the attacks it faced.

On the regional front, tensions continue to mount with the US and Iran locked in a stalemate after a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran expired without a deal on August 17.

Its expiry — 60 days after its signing — means that the temporary framework for cooperation and negotiations has now formally come to an end, adding another layer of uncertainty to already fragile efforts to contain the conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict have stalled, with US President Trump denyng that any talks were ongoing between both nations and insisting that the Strait of Hormuz was open, despite the Iranian blockade having throttled traffic for months.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on social media, referring to a US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.