UAE: Miral Destinations partners with Ma’an to support senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi

Experts at Gulfood suggest behavioural changes as Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted every year
Miral Destinations partnered with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to support senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi community through the ‘Intergenerational Engagement Program: Journey of Generations’ program. Ma’an bridges the government and private sector to help drive social innovation, while building a culture of social contribution and participation.
The event was hosted at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas and saw attendance from senior citizens, residents, and youth volunteers to address challenges faced by the older generation, such as inclusion, activation, and health.
Nestled on miles of idyllic sandy beaches, the resort offers modern Arabian architecture with unobstructed views of the beautiful Arabian Gulf. Participants began their day with a restorative sound healing session, followed by a meditative walk on the sand along the shores of the glittering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf. The event ended with a panel discussion session between the youth and senior residents at the resort’s ‘Sim Sim’ restaurant.
For the 11th consecutive year, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has been crowned as the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards, reaffirming its spot as the Middle East’s #BestBeach destination.
ALSO READ:
Experts at Gulfood suggest behavioural changes as Dh6 billion worth of food is wasted every year
The highly sophisticated vessel is fitted with advanced mission systems, including 3D radar, electronic warfare suite, secure communications, a main gun, and surface-to-air missile systems
The jury looked out for innovations specifically for arid, desert regions that can be applied in the Emirates and Middle East in general
The event is the largest of its kind in the world – 30 times larger than the previous year with more than 5,000 exhibitors, nearly 1,500 of them new
The mega event will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation
She added that a third of all food that is produced goes to waste – even though 800 million people remain hungry
Entering a new era of autonomy, the state-owned company is bringing to market state-of-the-art solutions across air, land, and maritime domains
AI offers a lot in terms of efficiency, better decision-making, and perception; however, the man in front of the machine makes the final decision