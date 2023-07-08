UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Fujairah

It will provide students with an opportunity to realise their potential as young entrepreneurs
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded in Fujairah, according to an advisory from the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The mild tremor was detected specifically in the emirate's Dhadna neighbourhood at 10.51am, the NCM said.
Though such tremors are reported in the country at times, experts have earlier said residents have generally no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.
"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," an expert from the NCM has said in a previous Khaleej Times report.
ALSO READ:
It will provide students with an opportunity to realise their potential as young entrepreneurs
Another Emirati student won first place in the new category for People of Determination
Co Chocolat, owned by FIlipina sisters Iman and Luchie Suguitan, has a physical store inside Candylicious at Dubai Mall
Expected Hijri holiday may lead to price surge in specific sectors
The UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change showed keen interest to enhance partnership with Pakistan in all domains
Dubai Crown Prince attends graduation of the first cohort of the Innovation Professionals Program
This new exit cuts travel time from 30 to 10 minutes
This year’s edition promises a grand line-up of major cultural, entertainment, social and sports events