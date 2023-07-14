UAE ministry website to be temporarily unavailable tomorrow

The authority issued an advisory on Twitter for residents. Here are the details

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 1:57 PM

A UAE ministry website will be temporarily down tomorrow for scheduled maintenance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to inform residents that its website will be down for a short period of time.

The authority said that the website will not be functioning from 10pm till 11pm on Saturday, July 15.

It added that the website will be upgraded in the duration.

