UAE ministry website to be temporarily unavailable tomorrow

The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative
A UAE ministry website will be temporarily down tomorrow for scheduled maintenance.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter to inform residents that its website will be down for a short period of time.
The authority said that the website will not be functioning from 10pm till 11pm on Saturday, July 15.
It added that the website will be upgraded in the duration.
ALSO READ:
The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative
His official duties have taken him out and about the country, and some lucky residents were able to get a glimpse of the Royal in action
Al Habtoor Group will replace citizens in any vacant job due to the resignation of any employee, says chairman Khalaf Al Habtoor
It will be released in the fall, giving users a chance to express and process their feelings in a safe environment
The post-pandemic period and an ever increasing population have contributed to rising rents
The authority alerted residents to take information from official sources
Prices jumped by Dh2.25 per gram on Wednesday after US inflation data slows to 3 per cent in June, down from 4.9 per cent in the previous month
Organ and tissue donation is what drove Major Ahmed Hussein Al Kathiri of Abu Dhabi Police to complete 1500km over 5 continents