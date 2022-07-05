UAE: Ministry website down after President doubles social support fund

Al Hosn Green Pass is mandatory for pilgrims as well
The Ministry of Community Development’s website is apparently experiencing a technical glitch due to the increasing number of people submitting requests and inquiries of the generosity of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The ministry has assured the general public that its technical team is currently working to fix issue and that the website will resume operating normally in a just few hours.
Sheikh Mohamed on Monday directed the restructuring of the social support programme for low-income citizens, doubling the initiative's budget from Dh14 billion to Dh28 billion.
The fund will introduce new allocations for housing, university education, and unemployed citizens over the age of 45. It will also include subsidies for fuel, food, water and electricity.
The decision stems from the leadership's keenness to provide citizens of limited income throughout the country with decent livelihoods.
