UAE authority says Ministry of Interior app to be unavailable for 3 hours tonight

The Ministry of Interior has said in an advisory that its application will be temporarily unavailable for a few hours tonight.

In a notice, the authority said that the application will be unavailable from 2am to 5am on Sunday, September 27.

The MOI app allows its users to access multiple government services, including Traffic and Licensing, Civil Defence and Police-related services.

The application provides many smart features such as the nearest service centre location as well as a ticketing service to book your appointments before heading to service centres. It also provides news and information about the Ministry of Interior of United Arab Emirates.