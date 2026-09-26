UAE authority says Ministry of Interior app to be unavailable for 3 hours tonight

The MOI app allows its users to access multiple government services, including Traffic and Licensing, Civil Defence and Police-related services

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 26 Sept 2026, 5:04 PM
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The Ministry of Interior has said in an advisory that its application will be temporarily unavailable for a few hours tonight.

In a notice, the authority said that the application will be unavailable from 2am to 5am on Sunday, September 27.

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The MOI app allows its users to access multiple government services, including Traffic and Licensing, Civil Defence and Police-related services.

The application provides many smart features such as the nearest service centre location as well as a ticketing service to book your appointments before heading to service centres. It also provides news and information about the Ministry of Interior of United Arab Emirates.


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