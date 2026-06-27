UAE Ministry mourns soldier who died during training

UAE's Ministry of Defence has issued a statement to mourn an Emirati soldier who was martyred while on a training mission on Saturday, June 27.

The ministry said that the training mission was carried out in the country and resulted in First Corporal Issa Ghaloum Al Baloushi's death. It did not provide further information on the incident.

It extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the family of the fallen serviceman, praying that Almighty God grants him His vast mercy.

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