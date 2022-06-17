UAE: Ministry of Defence launches 'Iron Defender 22' exercise with US Naval Forces

By WAM Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 6:49 PM

The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced the launch of 'Iron Defender 22', an annual bilateral training event between the UAE naval forces and the US Naval Forces Central Command.

Set to run until June 23 2022, the joint exercise is aimed at exchanging military experiences to boost efficiency and combat readiness in carrying out operations, as well as strengthening military relations between the UAE and the US.

The Iron Defender 22 exercise is in line with the plans and programmes of the UAE-US joint training naval forces, which seek to exchange expertise and enhance military cooperation in the field of joint operations, to bolster efficiency across the activities of the armed forces of both countries.

