UAE: Ministry of Defence intends to buy 12 L15 Chinese aircraft

Deal comes as part of the ongoing efforts to diversify and modernise capabilities of the Air Force and the Armed Forces

By WAM Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:10 PM

The Ministry of Defence has announced its intention to sign a contract with China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) for the purchase of 12 L15 aircraft, with the option for 36 additional aircraft of the same type in the future.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council, said the deal comes as part of the ongoing efforts to diversify and modernise capabilities of the Air Force and the Armed Forces units in general.

"We have reached the final stage in our talks with the Chinese side. The final contract will be signed soon," he said, adding, the UAE Armed Forces are characteristic for diversification to acquire the best capabilities to meet its requirements and to achieve its strategic goals.

"We trust that CATIC has advanced technology that enjoys global competitive advantages," he noted.

ALSO READ:

Tawazun, which manages the procurements and contracts of the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police, will continue working with its strategic partners to develop the UAE’s defence capabilities and to achieve its strategic priorities.

It will also continue its endeavours for the development of advanced technology in a way that will contribute to realising the country’s vision for a robust defence sector, capable of serving future objectives.