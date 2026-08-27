UAE Ministry of Defence's 'Beladi' programme to prepare Emiratis for national service

The Ministry of Defence has launched the 'Beladi' programme to prepare and develop national talent and strengthen the UAE's national capabilities and readiness.

The initiative reflects a long-term strategic vision to invest in human capital by building leadership skills, technical expertise, and practical knowledge among young Emiratis to prepare them for national service.

The programme commenced with a comprehensive Leadership Competency Assessment phase to identify and evaluate promising Emirati candidates. The initial selection involved psychological, physical, and cognitive evaluations, alongside face-to-face interviews and field assessments, to identify candidates’ capabilities and guide them towards pathways suited to their potential and interests.

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The programme runs for 11 months as part of the National Service pathway. During its first pilot year, it offers a range of specialised pathways, with plans to expand them in subsequent phases in line with national capability development objectives and the programme’s direction.

Throughout the programme, candidates will undergo rigorous instruction led by expert leaders and instructors from across the UAE Armed Forces, combining specialised coursework with hands-on application.

The Beladi programme establishes a sustainable pathway whose impact extends beyond the training period by strengthening participants’ connection with the military establishment, supporting the development of a qualified operational reserve force capable of contributing to enhanced national readiness.

The programme reinforces the values of national responsibility, belonging and service to the nation. It also supports the continuous transfer of knowledge and expertise and the development of capabilities, enhancing the sustainability of national talent and its ability to keep pace with future requirements and challenges.