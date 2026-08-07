UAE says lettuce linked to US food poisoning outbreak not present in local markets

UAE has confirmed that the country's markets are free of lettuce products linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreak in other parts of the world.

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning that is caused by a parasite found in unclean water and in raw produce like berries, herbs and leafy greens.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said that it is monitoring food safety alerts and investigations into potential sources of contamination affecting fresh produce, particularly lettuce originating from central Mexico.

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The authority also said that it coordinates with other authorities to monitor and inspect shipments entering the country and is verifying the safety of food products available in the country.

It is also taking preventive measures to ensure the highest food safety standards.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

The main symptom of this infection is loud, watery diarrhea. Other symptoms may include:

Loss of appetite

Bloating, including burping and farting

Extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Low-grade fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Safe food handling practices

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has also urged residents to practice safe food handling practices to protect public health.

These include thoroughly washing fresh fruits and vegetables before consumption and purchasing food only from approved retail outlets.

About the outbreak

Several states in the US are seeing a cyclosporiasis outbreak, with the Food and Drug Authority opening an investigation into the same.

On August 5, Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all iceberg lettuces sourced from central Mexico.

"Do not eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico. If you purchased recalled lettuce, throw it out or return it," it said in a notice.

The brand said that multiple lots have been affected and that the product was sold in various package types.

It recalled the lettuce that was distributed and sold in at least 27 states to consumers, restaurants, and retailers, including Taco Bell locations and Marketside-brand products at select Walmart stores.