UAE ministry disburses highest ever marriage grants last year: Over Dh190 million

The UAE’s Ministry of Community Development disbursed marriage grants worth Dh190.8 million in 2021 - an increase of 11 per cent over the previous year.
This is the largest amount dispersed since the grants were first announced in 1992.The grants last year benefited over 2,700 young Emirati citizens.
In 2020, marriage grants worth over Dh171.3 million had assisted 2,448 citizens.
Eligible Emiratis are given Dh70,000 as a single-instalment grant to start families that are financially stable.
Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said the increase in the number of beneficiaries signals higher marriage rates among Emiratis.
Marriage grants aim to promote family cohesion and increase the “awareness of youth” about the institution of marriage.
Buhumaid said her ministry is currently working to make it easier to disburse the grants to help Emiratis get married.
The financial aid helps Emirati couples take care of marriage expenses. Couples must fulfil the following conditions to get the grant:
- Bride and groom must be Emiratis
- The groom must be at least 21 years old, and the bride, at least 18.
- The net income of the husband must not exceed Dh25,000.
- Both couples must attend the awareness courses and lectures organised by the Ministry of Community Development.
