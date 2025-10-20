  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png31.3°C

UAE Ministry blocks 20 non-compliant educational advertisements in 3 months

A review by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) included over 2,500 digital advertisements from 118 educational institutions

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 8:48 PM

Top Stories

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has monitored more than 2,500 digital advertisements within the country from 118 educational and training institutions between June and early September.

While stressing that most of these promotional materials complied with the specified standards, the Ministry said that 20 non-compliant advertisements were blocked.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How did thieves at Louvre carry out 7-minute heist; 60 investigators hunt for robbers

thumb-image

Rise of bio-aesthetics: How regenerative science is redefining health, beauty and dentistry

thumb-image

Arteta encouraged as leaders Arsenal end Fulham jinx

thumb-image

Gaza civil defence says at least 33 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

thumb-image

Premier League: Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

 

Additionally, 67 inspection visits to higher education institutions were conducted from early 2025 to early September to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks, as part of a major review.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry’s monitoring efforts fall within its ongoing efforts to ensure the quality of higher, vocational and applied education programmes and to protect students from non-compliant promotional practices.

Authorities urged students and parents to ensure that educational institutions are licensed and that their academic programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolment. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website or by contacting the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.

In comments on the review, Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, said: "We ensure proactive and continuous monitoring through digital tools, feedback from students, parents and stakeholders, as well as field visits to educational institutions.”