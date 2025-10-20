UAE Ministry blocks 20 non-compliant educational advertisements in 3 months

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has monitored more than 2,500 digital advertisements within the country from 118 educational and training institutions between June and early September.

While stressing that most of these promotional materials complied with the specified standards, the Ministry said that 20 non-compliant advertisements were blocked.

Additionally, 67 inspection visits to higher education institutions were conducted from early 2025 to early September to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks, as part of a major review.

The Ministry’s monitoring efforts fall within its ongoing efforts to ensure the quality of higher, vocational and applied education programmes and to protect students from non-compliant promotional practices.

Authorities urged students and parents to ensure that educational institutions are licensed and that their academic programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolment. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website or by contacting the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.

In comments on the review, Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, said: "We ensure proactive and continuous monitoring through digital tools, feedback from students, parents and stakeholders, as well as field visits to educational institutions.”