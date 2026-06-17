UAE’s automatic degree recognition extended to 4 new universities

Four new higher education institutions have joined the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s (MoHESR) Automatic Qualifications Recognition Initiative, bringing the total number of participating universities and colleges across the country to 42.

The newly enrolled institutions are Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Sharjah Maritime Academy, Imam Malik College for Sharia & Law and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai. A further 15 institutions are currently completing their onboarding procedures.

The initiative is a proactive service that advances the UAE’s zero-bureaucracy goals by streamlining qualification recognition procedures, reducing manual interventions, and delivering a faster, more seamless experience for graduates. Since its launch, it has successfully processed 20,255 recognition requests.

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The expansion comes within the framework of MoHESR’s broader strategy to develop more efficient digital services and minimise procedural steps for users reflecting the integration of digital services across the higher education sector.

Zero Government Bureaucracy Award

The announcement coincides with MoHESR’s win in this year’s cycle of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, an accolade that recognises the Ministry’s achievements in redesigning public services and providing practical solutions that improve the experiences of both students and alumni.

Officials noted that the initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to eliminating bureaucratic barriers and ensuring that administrative procedures are no longer a hurdle for the nation’s graduates as they transition into the workforce.