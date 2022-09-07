UAE: Ministry announces new WhatsApp number for 24/7 services

It is the first federal entity in the country to have a verified business account on the platform

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 2:41 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 2:51 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on Wednesday announced a new WhatsApp number on which it can be contacted.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the Ministry said that users could communicate with them in both Arabic and English on the instant messaging platform.

This is the Ministry's latest service through within the Tawasul platform, an integrated and interactive customer care system.

The government body aims to facilitate communication and provide round-the-clock services through this new channel.

Here are some of the things you can do through the MoHRE Whatsapp business account:

1. Check your transaction status

2. Learn about employment regulations

3. Find out about domestic workers law

4. Stay updated with the ministerial resolutions that regulate the UAE's labour market

MoHRE is the first federal entity in the UAE to have a verified WhatsApp business account. The service is reliable and protects data privacy, stated the authority.

The number through which one can reach the Ministry is 600590000.

