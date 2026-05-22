UAE ministry announces full readiness for Eid Al Adha sacrificial season

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced its full readiness for the Eid Al Adha sacrificial season with a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of sacrificial and live animals, while strengthening food security and public health systems across the UAE.

The plan is being implemented in accordance with the highest approved health and veterinary standards at the country's ports of entry, the Ministry confirmed.

Field teams and specialised veterinary staff are working round the clock at border crossings and relevant facilities to ensure incoming livestock shipments are free from infectious and epidemic diseases, including zoonotic diseases. This is carried out through an integrated monitoring and diagnostic ecosystem that adheres to international best practices in veterinary quarantine and laboratory testing.

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"We are working, across slaughterhouses and various livestock-related facilities, to ensure full compliance with the highest international standards governing animal handling and transport, in line with the applicable regulations and legislative frameworks," said Marwan, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE.

Livestock imports surge

From the beginning of this year until mid-May 2026, the UAE received more than 664,308 sheep, goats, cattle, and camels through its various ports of entry, Marwan revealed. All incoming shipments underwent necessary clinical and laboratory examinations before being cleared for entry.

The number of incoming livestock shipments increased by 19.51 percent compared to the same period last year, when imports reached 555,862 heads.

"This growth reflects the efficiency of the control procedures and systems implemented to ensure the continued flow of safe animal supplies to local markets," he said.

He added that the Ministry is implementing a comprehensive operational plan focused on enhancing inspection and regulatory procedures while further strengthening the veterinary quarantine system.

"These efforts contribute to safeguarding public health and protecting national livestock resources, while ensuring the smooth entry of animal shipments into the UAE, in accordance with stringent health requirements and advanced biosecurity standards," he said.

The Ministry has provided all necessary technical and diagnostic resources, in addition to enlisting qualified personnel, to ensure the swift and efficient inspection of animal shipments across all ports of entry, which represent the first line of defence against epidemic and infectious diseases.

Monitoring outbreaks

Marwan affirmed that the Ministry continues to monitor global developments related to animal health through specialised digital disease surveillance systems, while taking all necessary precautionary measures, such as imposing import bans on countries reporting disease outbreaks.

"The Ministry is implementing a comprehensive operational plan focused on enhancing the efficiency of inspection and regulatory procedures, while further strengthening the veterinary quarantine system," he added.