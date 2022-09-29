UAE: Ministry announces free medical tests to celebrate World Heart Day

The country has one of the lowest mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases – which account for one-third of all deaths – in the world

Thu 29 Sep 2022

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has joined the world in celebrating World Heart Day, which falls on September 29 of every year, by organising an initiative to offer its staff and customers free medical tests.

MoHAP emphasised it will spare no effort in increasing public awareness about the impact of cardiovascular diseases on the quality of life. It aims to do this through activities and events that will help to restrict the spread of cardiovascular diseases, and enhance the outcomes of national health indicators – in accordance with government strategic plans and sustainable development programs.

The ministry said that enhancing patients' lives has always been a key priority for the UAE's healthcare system, and that it would continue to strive towards this objective by establishing national programs, initiatives, and campaigns on a regular basis.

"We look forward to solidifying the UAE’s competitive position [as one of] the countries with the lowest mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases and arteries in the world," the ministry said.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to meeting WHO targets of lowering global fatalities from noncommunicable diseases by up to 25 per cent by 2025 – considering that heart disease accounts for around one-third of all deaths worldwide.

It urged the public to adopt healthy behaviours and lifestyles to support the safety and health of their hearts and arteries, as well as to boost their immunity.

The ministry has also advised the UAE's residents to follow a healthy, balanced diet, engage in physical exercise, fight obesity, quit smoking, and undergo early and periodic medical tests to check on their health, vitality, and productivity.

It lauded the theme of this year’s occasion "Use the heart for every heart" by the World Heart Federation, adding that it is an inspirational one that calls for a reconsideration of the best ways to use the heart to support humanity, nature, and human health.

