UAE minister hails Filipino contribution amid regional challenges

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

As the UAE navigates a period of regional tension, the country’s Filipino community used this year’s Philippine Independence Day celebrations to reaffirm its commitment to the nation it calls a second home.

Speaking at the event, which brought together around 40,000 members of the Filipino community at the Dubai World Trade Centre today to mark the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praised the community’s contributions to the UAE and highlighted the country’s resilience in the face of recent challenges.

Describing the Philippines as a nation “shaped by courage, strengthened by sacrifice, sustained by faith,” Sheikh Nahyan said these same qualities are reflected in the lives of Filipinos living and working in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He noted that the UAE’s multicultural fabric, with more than 200 nationalities living together, continues to be one of its greatest strengths.

“More than 200 nationalities call this country home. We embrace and celebrate diversity. We believe that when people of different cultures, faiths, and traditions live together in mutual respect, diversity becomes a source of strength,” he said.

The minister also used the occasion to address the broader regional context, saying the UAE’s ability to remain steady during difficult times stems from its leadership and national unity.

Leadership and resilience in challenging times

Referring to the ongoing regional situation, Sheikh Nahyan said this year’s celebrations come “at a time of regional conflict and unprovoked Iranian aggression,” but stressed that the UAE has responded with confidence and determination.

“We in the United Arab Emirates have navigated these challenges with thought, confidence, and unity,” he said.

He credited President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for guiding the country through difficult moments, describing him as “a visionary leader” whose “strength, resolve, compassion and unwavering commitment” have inspired confidence among citizens and residents alike.

Sheikh Nahyan also acknowledged the role of Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, saying the UAE remains proud of its institutions, communities and the people who contribute to the nation’s progress.

The minister said the Filipino community has become an integral part of the UAE’s success story “through its contributions across sectors”. He recalled being particularly moved by personal reflections submitted by Filipinos in a writing competition last year, which highlighted values such as family, resilience, hard work and community spirit.

“These are not small things in a world that can sometimes feel uncertain and divided, they matter more than ever,” he said.

Filipino community stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with UAE

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver echoed those sentiments, expressing gratitude on behalf of the UAE’s estimated one million Filipinos.

He thanked the UAE leadership for fostering an inclusive society and said this year’s Independence Day carried special significance for Filipinos living in the Emirates.

“Today, as we cherish our own freedom, so do we stand in solidarity with the UAE,” he said.

The ambassador paid tribute to those who have sacrificed for the UAE’s security and stability, noting that the peace enjoyed by residents today is built on their service.

Highlighting the deep ties between the two nations, Ver described people-to-people relations as the foundation of the “robust and ever growing Philippine-UAE partnership” over the past 52 years.

In a message of support amid current challenges, he said the Filipino community would continue to stand alongside Emiratis.

“Now in these challenging and difficult times, the Filipino community will be part of those... and proudly stand up shoulder to shoulder with our Emirati brothers and sisters,” he said.

Ver added that Filipinos have been part of the UAE’s journey for decades and would continue supporting the country’s progress “through crisis or in times of peace.”

“The UAE can count on the Filipino community and each and every Filipino's contribution and support to the well-being of this country,” he said.