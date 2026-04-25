UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, UK counterpart jointly condemn Iran's 'egregious attacks'

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In a joint statement issued by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, the officials condemned in the "strongest terms Iran’s egregious and unjustifiable attacks on the UAE and states across the region".

They also formally agreed to a framework for enhanced cooperation between their two countries, covering foreign affairs, defence, trade and investment, artificial intelligence, the energy transition, and judicial cooperation and illicit finance.

This came after Sheikh Abdullah received the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Yvette Cooper, on April 18 for her first official visit to the UAE. These discussions were to build on the earlier meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on April 9.



The Secretary of State also thanked the UAE authorities for their extensive efforts to safeguard British Nationals amid recent regional hostilities.



The statement said: "The Ministers condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s egregious and unjustifiable attacks, on the UAE and States across the region, including against civilians and civilian infrastructure, in clear breach of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and in flagrant violation of fundamental principles and rules of international law, including the UN Charter.



"Recalling UN Security Council resolution 2817 (2026), the two sides condemned Iran's actions and threats aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministers affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation without tolling in the strait, in accordance with international law, reflected in UNCLOS."



They also welcomed the initiative by the UK and France to support freedom of navigation, to stand up for international law, and to protect global economic stability and energy security with the support of an international coalition.



The two Ministers condemned attacks in Sudan against civilians, as well as humanitarian personnel and convoys, by the warring parties. They stressed that the warring parties have a responsibility to bring the conflict to an end and the international community to increase pressure to bring this about, and that the protection of civilians must remain central.

They emphasised the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional truce to enable rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access across Sudan and rejected any attempts to politicise humanitarian assistance. The Ministers underscored that Sudan’s future must be determined by its civilians through an independent civilian-led process to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards a transition to a civilian-led government.

They welcomed recent engagements between the Quad, the United Kingdom and the European Union, most recently on the margins of the Berlin Conference, and reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination to advance peace in Sudan.