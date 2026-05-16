Lana Nusseibeh discusses Iran attacks, security threats in Hormuz Strait with IMO chief

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Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's minister of state, met with Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to discuss Iran’s attacks and threats targeting vessels and seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf.

The talks also focused on steps needed to restore safe and uninterrupted maritime navigation while ensuring the security of seafarers.

Nusseibeh expressed her appreciation to the secretary-general and his team at the IMO for their important role in securing humanitarian access and safe passage for stranded seafarers and support for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom of navigation.

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Nusseibeh highlighted the UAE’s support for the IMO’s mandate and its commitment to international law, in particular navigational freedom and transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

In this context, Lana Nusseibeh emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represent acts of piracy and constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

Both sides discussed ongoing international efforts to defend a principled international maritime order and ensure the safety and security of shipping and the role both the UAE and the IMO can play in the pursuit of these efforts.

They also discussed the critical importance of a normalisation of conditions in the Strait to the effective functioning of the global economy.

Lana Nusseibeh said, "The UAE is working closely with international partners, including the IMO, to ensure international law is upheld at what is a challenging time for regional security and global economic conditions. The UAE has engaged actively in IMO processes to reinforce fundamental international norms as they apply in ocean spaces and has worked to secure the adoption of four IMO resolutions addressing the Strait of Hormuz."

In line with these efforts, the UAE remains committed to engagement in all relevant multilateral fora to effectively address the impacts of Iran’s unlawful actions.

MoFA stressed that the threat to maritime security and the freedom of navigation deeply undermines regional and international stability and must be addressed.