Russia-Ukraine crisis: UAE minister discusses relations, international developments with US' Blinken

The top officials stressed the importance of reaching a political settlement to the conflict

By WAM Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:29 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 10:33 AM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed during a telephone call with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, the UAE-US relations and ways of strengthening cooperation across various domains.

The two ministers also shed light on the developments in Ukraine and the importance of working to reach a political settlement to the crisis.

The parties also discussed the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on them.

