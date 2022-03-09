Russia-Ukraine crisis: UAE minister discusses relations, international developments with US' Blinken

In this day and age, they have left no professional field unoccupied — with passion and overwhelming success
UAE23 hours ago
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed during a telephone call with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, the UAE-US relations and ways of strengthening cooperation across various domains.
The two ministers also shed light on the developments in Ukraine and the importance of working to reach a political settlement to the crisis.
The parties also discussed the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on them.
