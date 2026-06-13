UAE minister calls for ceasefire, civilian-led transition in Sudan at Oslo Forum

UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed that an inclusive, civilian-led political process is the only way to end the war and achieve lasting peace in Sudan

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 6:04 PM
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Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, took part in the Oslo Forum in Norway, joining officials, policymakers, international envoys and peace and mediation experts from around the world.

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he addressed a session focused on Sudan, where participants discussed recent developments and ongoing international efforts to restore stability and support peace.

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During the session, Sheikh Shakhboot reiterated the UAE’s strong backing for an inclusive, civilian-led political process in Sudan, describing it as the only viable path to ending the war and achieving lasting peace.

He said such a process should pave the way for an independent civilian government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability and a dignified life.

He also emphasised the need for an unconditional humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire, calling for stronger regional and international coordination to address the worsening humanitarian situation and meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese people.

On the sidelines of the forum, he held several bilateral meetings with senior regional and international officials working on Sudan as well as issues related to the Horn of Africa and the Sahel.

His participation reflects the UAE's commitment to actively engaging in international efforts to support dialogue on Sudan and to exchanging views with regional and international partners on ways to help bring the conflict to an end.

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