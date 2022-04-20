UAE minister and 3 professionals among World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders of 2022

A minister and three business professionals from the UAE have been listed among the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders of 2022.

The class of 2022 is gender equal and has representatives from 42 countries. Members will take part in a three-year leadership development programme that will help them reach their next level of impact. The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers

The people included from the UAE are:

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama was appointed the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work of the United Arab Emirates in July 2020. Serving the federal government since 2017, he is responsible for enhancing the government performance by investing in the latest technologies and tools of artificial intelligence and applying them in various sectors.

Anne-Laure Malauzat, Partner, Middle East of Bain & Company

Anne-Laure Malauzat is a partner in Bain’s public sector and government, retail and social impact practices. With over a decade of consulting experience, Malauzat is also the firm’s regional Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officer, and leads Bain's Middle East Social Impact efforts.

Mayank Singhal, Global Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG)

Mayank Singhal is the Global Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG). He has prior experiences at Temasek and TPG and spent his early years at McKinsey & Company. He has also advised Ratan N Tata on venture investments. He is also a member of Stanford's Global Management Board.

Ola Doudin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BitOasis

In 2015, Ola Doudin became a pioneer in the region’s cryptocurrency ecosystem when she co-founded BitOasis, the first and largest cryptocurrency platform in the Middle East. With a background in engineering, Ola started her career in IT Risk Advisory at Ernst & Young in London while involved in entrepreneurship, investing and mentoring tech startups.

Other personalities from the region included in the prestigious list are:

Fares Bugshan, Chief Executive Officer, Bugshan Investment, Saudi Arabia

Naif Shesha, Chief Strategy Officer, Saudi Space Commission, Saudi Arabia

Hamad AlMahmeed, Undersecretary for Research & Projects, Prime Minister’s Office, Bahrain

Mohammed Alghanim, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad S. Al-Ghanim Group, Kuwait

Noor Boodai, Chief Executive Officer, TenX, Kuwait

Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, President and Chief Executive Officer, Milaha Group, Qatar

“The leaders celebrated today have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision across their fields. While they represent diverse sectors, regions and issue areas, they are united in their commitment to lead towards a more inclusive and sustainable world,” said Mariah Levin, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab to help shape future leaders who are equipped to both take responsibility for creating a more sustainable and inclusive world, and to address its increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Today, there are over 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries. Notable members include prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica, entrepreneurs Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, peace activist Victor Ochen, and economist Esther Duflo.