UAE: Minimum Dh50,000 fine for violating fireworks regulations; authority issues warning ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Police forces across the country have earlier called on parents to keep an eye on the youth who are usually caught lighting illegal firecrackers during celebrations

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:54 PM

The UAE's Public Prosecution on Saturday reminded residents that strict rules and regulations apply when lighting fireworks in the country.

Ahead of Eid Al Fitr celebrations next week, the authority issued an advisory reiterating that a permit should be obtained from a licensing entity before setting off fireworks.

"Whoever sets off firework shows without a permit from the licensing authority in accordance with Article 39 and Article 59 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2019, concerning weapons, ammunitions, explosives, military hardware, and hazardous substances, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty," it said.

The fine, it added, will not be lower than Dh50,000.

Police forces across the country have earlier warned residents, particularly parents, of the dangers associated with the use of illegal firecrackers during celebrations.

In a video advisory posted to Twitter recently, the Abu Dhabi Police urged parents to keep an eye on their children and prevent them from buying and using fireworks.

"Children tend to be tempted to purchase crackers during festive periods such as Eid, the authority warns, but the consequences of using them can be severe, leading to physical injury, such as burns or even permanent disfiguration," it said.

Fireworks can also cause panic and disturbance to residents, including patients and the elderly, the advisory adds. Their use is strictly prohibited in the country.

ALSO READ: