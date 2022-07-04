UAE military to carry out security exercises, residents alerted

Muslims will offer the prayer on July 9 at mosques and musallahs
UAE’s Ministry of Interior on Monday announced that it would conduct security exercises in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6, respectively.
The ministry alerted the public about the exercises and advised them against taking photographs of the activities. Residents will also witness military units and helicopters during the training.
In a statement on its social media handle, the ministry said, "Exercises may be accompanied by movement of military units and helicopters. The general public is kindly requested not to take photos, stay away from the exercise site, and make way for police units to remain safe."
