Up to Dh2,000 a week on dining out: How UAE, other Middle East countries eat

Food habits across the Middle East are undergoing a quiet revolution. A new report by PwC, Voice of the Consumer 2025: Middle East Findings, shows that technology, tighter household budgets and a growing awareness around health are changing the way people in the region eat.

According to the findings, 53 per cent of consumers in the Middle East, including the UAE, buy prepared foods or order takeaway at least once a week, compared to just over 30 per cent globally. Meanwhile, 40 per cent dine out at restaurants one to three times a week — far higher than the global average of 25 per cent.

The report, which surveyed consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, paints a picture of a region balancing rising costs with convenience, wellness and an emerging awareness of local impact.

For many residents, this shift is being felt directly at home. American expat in Dubai Natalia Mirada said the realisation hit after years of easy convenience.

“Earlier, we used to spend nearly Dh1,000 a week on takeaways and deliveries — it was getting too expensive. Then, about two years ago, things really changed for us. I had gained around five kilos, and my doctor raised concerns, asking what was going on. That was a wake-up call. Since then, we’ve cut down our food orders to about Dh300 a week and mostly order in only on weekends.”

She explained the change was driven not only by cost but also by the waste being generated. “It’s unsettling to think that a single piece of plastic can take centuries to degrade.”

Shift to healthier habits

Miranda pointed out her household has since adopted healthier habits.

“I’ve also started making fresh juices at home and store them in glass bottles, and since we have a cook, it’s easier to eat healthier and be more mindful of what we consume. Plus, it helps us think about our climate impact too.”

She said her time living in the Netherlands made her more conscious about food waste and sustainability.

“Back when I lived in the Netherlands, waste disposal was taken very seriously — there were strict rules about how to separate and manage food waste. That experience really stayed with me, and it’s made me more conscious of how our eating habits affect the environment. It’s encouraging to see similar awareness growing here.”

While many are turning towards mindful eating, for others, lifestyle changes and convenience continue to drive frequent dining out.

Indian expat and IT consultant, Rivu Mukherjee, said his family’s eating habits fluctuated depending on their circumstances.

“We are just two people and frankly we’ve been eating out almost every day for the past two weeks. That’s because we’ve been in the middle of moving houses and ordering in on the app is convenient. During this time, we’ve often ordered two or three meals a day, and stepped out to eat once or twice. We try to be mindful of our spending… we spend around Dh850 per week… it’s been a bit indulgent — especially since it’s a festive season for us as well.”

Proper food disposal

Mukherjee added that they order in often but try to stay responsible with food disposal.

“Even though we order in frequently, usually once every couple of days, we are careful about disposing of our food responsibly. Every building has its own food waste disposal system, so we always try to segregate our waste and ensure the packaging doesn’t create a mess. Personally, I avoid processed food whenever I can.”

PwC’s survey reveals that sustainability and ethical factors have minimal influence on consumer choices in the region. Only five per cent of respondents said that locally produced or organic food influences their purchases, while just three per cent consider sustainable packaging or ethical production important when shopping.

Beyond convenience to experience

Meanwhile, for some families, dining out is not about convenience but about shared experiences and indulgence.

Kazakh national Aigerim Nursultanova said eating out is one of her family’s favourite pastimes.

“I spend quite a bit on eating out and ordering in. My husband and I love visiting big buffets like the Friday brunch at Bubbalicious in The Westin, Saffron at Kaleidoscope or enjoying gourmet Italian at Roberto’s. We usually spend between Dh1,500–2,000 per week at restaurants. We really enjoy the fancier places with top-quality food, though honestly, in Dubai, the standard is good almost everywhere.”

She added that dining out has become a family affair.

“Our kids also love going to The Cheesecake Factory for American classics or Din Tai Fung for dumplings — those are their favourites.”