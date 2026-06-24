As UAE temperatures near 50°C, workers find relief in 2.5-hour midday break

As summer temperatures in the UAE touch almost 50°C, thousands of outdoor workers find relief during the hottest part of the day — thanks to the 2.5-hour midday work ban. From catching up on sleep and playing card games to calling family back home, workers say the annual midday break helps them stay safe and return to work feeling energised and more productive.

For Ashraf, a construction worker currently working at a site in Al Jaddaf, the UAE midday break has become one of the most important parts of the workday. “Towards the end of May, there was a time when I felt exhausted because of the heat. Now, when we get this break, the body feels fresh again. We can rest and return to work with more energy.”

The UAE's annual midday break, which runs from June 15 to September 15, prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open areas between 12.30pm and 3pm. Introduced to protect workers during the hottest months of the year, the initiative is now in its 22nd consecutive year.

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Workers said that the break not only helps them avoid the day's harshest temperatures but also allows them to recharge physically and mentally.

During the break, Ashraf usually takes a quick nap before heading back to work later in the afternoon. “It helps a lot when I wake up. I feel much better and can continue working comfortably.”

For Shah Nawaz Khan, a Pakistani mason, the break is also a chance to spend time with colleagues. “We hydrate ourselves, sit together and sometimes play card games. The heat can be very strong, but the break helps us recover and return to work feeling better.”

Amadou Onana, a Cameroonian worker who has been in the UAE for five years, spends his time calling family or scrolling on his phone. “It gives us time to relax. You can speak to your family, rest a little and go back to work with a clear mind.”

Workers said many sites provide coolers, drinking water, shaded areas and other facilities to help them stay comfortable during the break.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, commonly known as the midday break, will remain in effect until September 15. Employers are required to provide shaded rest areas, cooling equipment, drinking water and first-aid facilities for workers.