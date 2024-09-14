UAE: Ministry announces end of midday break on September 15, 99.9% compliance from firms

Gul Khan Restaurant quickly gained popularity, renowned for its Chapli kebabs and traditional Pakistani dishes
The UAE midday break – the ban on working under direct sunlight and in open spaces from 12.30pm to 3pm – will end on Sunday, September 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced.
Mohre said the initiative was a success, with 99.9 per cent compliance rate among companies throughout the entire ban period. The initiative also included providing 6,000 rest stations across the country for delivery service workers to use during the midday break hours.
The ministry added approximately 134,000 inspection visits were conducted and only 51 violations were recorded, “highlighting the level of awareness among companies and their commitment to their responsibilities toward their workers,” Mohre underlined.
The initiative went into effect on June 15 and formed part of an integrated system implemented by the Ministry to establish a safe working environment that adheres to best practices and occupational health and safety standards, and to protect workers from injuries and harm caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months.
Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at Mohre, said: “Companies across the UAE labour market have demonstrated remarkable compliance with government regulations, reflecting the success of the Ministry's partnership-driven approach with the private sector. This strategy has reinforced the private sector’s role as a key partner in the nation’s development, raising awareness among companies and employers about the importance of adhering to these regulations and their positive impact on the work environment, employee productivity, and the overall competitiveness of the UAE labour market.”
“Commitment from private companies in the UAE has gone beyond merely implementing regulations, with establishments launching their own initiatives to mitigate the risk of heat stress for their workers, he added.
The initiative also required companies and employers to offer shaded areas for workers during the Midday Break hours or when performing authorised jobs, as well as provide adequate cooling equipment, sufficient amounts of water, and hydration supplements (such as electrolytes or their equivalents, as approved for use by local authorities in the UAE), in addition to ensuring first aid equipment are available at work sites.
