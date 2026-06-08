UAE midday break starts June 15; work under direct sunlight banned during peak afternoon hours

Work under direct sunlight and in open areas will be banned across the UAE from 12.30pm to 3pm daily between June 15 and September 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced.

The Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, commonly known as the midday break, returns for the 22nd consecutive year in 2026 as part of efforts to protect workers during the peak summer months.

Exemptions

Certain activities will be exempt from the ban where work must continue for technical reasons or to serve the public interest. These include asphalt laying and concrete pouring where work cannot be interrupted or postponed.

Exemptions also apply to work needed to prevent hazards or repair faults affecting essential public services, including water supply lines, electricity services and traffic movement. Activities that require permits from competent government authorities because of their impact on public life and traffic flow are also covered by the exemption.

Companies carrying out exempted work must provide shaded areas to protect workers from direct sunlight during breaks or while performing permitted activities. Employers are also required to provide cooling equipment such as fans, adequate drinking water, hydration supplements including salts and other approved products, comfort facilities and first-aid equipment at work sites.

MoHRE said compliance will be monitored through smart digital tools, field inspection campaigns and awareness initiatives aimed at highlighting the importance of protecting workers from heat stress.

The ministry said the policy reflects the UAE’s commitment to occupational health and safety standards and supports a work environment that protects workers while maintaining productivity.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said companies have recorded compliance rates of more than 99 per cent in recent years, while also launching initiatives to support workers during the midday break period.

Members of the public can report violations or unsafe practices through MoHRE’s call centre on 600590000, the ministry’s website or its smart application.