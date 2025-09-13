The UAE will enforce a ban on outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily for three months, starting June 15. This midday break initiative, introduced to protect workers during the country’s peak summer heat, is now in its 21st year.

Under the scheme, workers will be given a break from outdoor work during the hottest part of the day until September 15.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) will monitor compliance through its inspection systems to ensure that no workers are made to work during the prohibited hours.

Companies found violating the rule face a fine of Dh5,000 per worker, up to a maximum of Dh50,000 if multiple workers are involved.

Under the midday break, companies across private and public sectors are required to provide supplies and arrangements necessary during summer, including shaded areas to protect workers from the sun during their breaks or while performing permitted tasks.

Employers are also obligated to ensure appropriate cooling equipment — such as fans — is available for workers. Additionally, they must provide adequate quantities of drinking water, and hydration supplements — electrolytes — approved by local authorities, along with other amenities and first-aid supplies at the worksite.

Certain types of workers may be exempted from the midday work ban. These include those who may have to perform tasks that must continue uninterrupted for technical reasons, such as laying asphalt or pouring concrete when it is unfeasible to complete these activities after the break.

Other exclusions include work related to hazards or repair issues that impact the community, such as water or electricity supply cuts, traffic congestion, and malfunctions in basic services. The exemption also covers activities that require a permit from a competent government authority due to their impact on public life and mobility.

Residents have been urged to report harmful practices or violations through the ministry's call centre at 600590000, website, or smart application.

The authority will also increase its awareness campaigns and field visits across the public and private sector to educate workers and employers about the provisions of the break.

The midday break saw major success over the past few years, with more than 99% compliance rate being recorded, as per the Mohre.