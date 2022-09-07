UAE: Michelin Guide to unveil first-ever list of restaurants for Abu Dhabi

This makes the city the 41st destination in the world to be covered by them

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 1:06 PM

Abu Dhabi, the capital and largest Emirate of the UAE, is a melting pot of cuisines and cultures. On top of being a dynamic centre for sports, art and cultural exchanges, the city has in recent years become a gastronomic hotspot known for its rich yet diverse culinary offers from local Emirati eateries to luxury dining rooms – and soon, for its Michelin Guide selected restaurants.

In November 2022, the Michelin Guide will unveil its first-ever restaurant selection for Abu Dhabi, Michelin announced today. This makes the city the 41st destination covered by the Michelin Guide globally.

“The Michelin Guide inspectors have been working in Abu Dhabi for some time now, discovering and enjoying the rich and varied cuisines that the city has to offer – from creative and cosmopolite dishes to more traditional cuisines of the region, like Middle Eastern, Lebanese, and of course Emirati", said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

"The inspectors have relished the diversity and quality of all that the gastronomy of Abu Dhabi has revealed, and they can’t wait to share their discoveries with our community of international gourmets.”

The Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2023 selection will be made according to the tried methodology applied all over the world by the inspectors of the Michelin Guide, based on its universally applied set of five criteria:

the quality of the ingredients

the mastery of cooking

the harmony of flavours

the personality of the chef through the cuisine

the consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

These are applied to all the selected restaurants.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi offers an incredibly rich and diverse culinary scene, representing flavours from around the world. Therefore, we are proud and excited to discover the first edition of Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi this November, which will strengthen our growing reputation as an emerging centre of culinary excellence.

By sharing Abu Dhabi with the world this way, we can also introduce an array of inspiring, exciting and restoring experiences that visitors can find at their own pace.”

