UAE: Metaverse will help prepare for any crisis realistically, NCEMA official says

Wearing advanced virtual reality headsets, law enforcement and crisis management representatives recently gathered in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional and global virtual training exercise held in the Metaverse on Wednesday.

Abdullah Juma Al Kaabi from the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), envisioned a future where the distinctions between virtual and real-world training blur. He articulated the transformative potential of the Metaverse, stating, “Imagine a future where we cannot differentiate between virtual reality and real-life situations. Through this exercise, we received a glimpse of what awaits us.”

He emphasised that while many associate the Metaverse with gaming, it holds significant promise in critical fields like emergency management. Al Kaabi noted, “The Metaverse provides an unprecedented opportunity to prepare for any crisis realistically, ensuring our systems are forward-looking and ready for challenges.”

The exercise saw participation from numerous federal and local entities, including the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), Abu Dhabi Police, and Civil Defence Authority. Their collaboration signifies a united effort to strengthen the UAE's readiness for complex crises.

The virtual exercise was meticulously designed to expose teams to a series of emergency incidents, including chemical, radiological, and nuclear emergencies. Participants were able to collaborate seamlessly in this comprehensive digital environment, making quick decisions and coordinating effectively across various agencies.

