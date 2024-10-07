UAE: Metaverse in publishing to take centre stage at Sharjah book fair this year

'Metaverse in Publishing' will be a key spotlight of the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) which will see the participation of 112 countries from over 2,500 publishing houses.

Running from November 6 - 17 under the theme 'It starts with a book', the highly anticipated event this year will gather a diverse assembly of local, Arab, and international publishers alongside distinguished authors, intellectuals, and creatives from various disciplines, who will deliberate critical literary, cultural, and intellectual topics, sharing their expertise and insights with a global audience.

Khoula Al Mujaini, the General Coordinator for SIBF, said, “Workshops will also address Artificial Intelligence in publishing, alongside discussions on the challenges of publication and sustainability, which will be a significant topic on the agenda.”

This year's fair will also host 36 events focusing on cinema and music, as well as 44 activities dedicated to children.

The Kingdom of Morocco will be honoured as the guest of honour, celebrating its rich cultural heritage through a specially curated program.

Workshops, book signings, and artistic performances will showcase Moroccan literature and creativity while roaming shows and cultural forums will offer attendees the opportunity to experience Morocco's diverse culture and engage in insightful discussions. Prominent Moroccan figures in literary and intellectual spheres will lead panel discussions to foster cultural and knowledge exchange. Additionally, artistic and musical performances will illuminate Morocco's diverse cultural expressions. Reflecting on the deep relationship between the UAE and Morocco, Ahmed Al Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, said, "The bond is described as an olive tree — its roots deeply embedded in the soil, bearing fruit over time. This strong cultural connection, nurtured by their creators, is evident in the event. Books are the vessels of our culture and this year's participation will highlight Moroccan culture through workshops, seminars, theatrical and musical performances, and the presence of Moroccan cuisine."