UAE: Meet youngest female racing prodigy making international waves in karting

Atiqa Mir, a nine-year-old racing sensation from Dubai, recently created history at the famous Le Mans Kart International circuit in France by becoming the first female racer in the world to win a race in the RMCIT - Rotax Challenge International Trophy.

Notably, Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris are some prominent Formula 1 drivers who have previously tasted success in Rotax Max en route Formula 1.

The year 5 student at Gems Jumeirah Primary School won Race 2 in the Heats of the Micro Max Category. The RMCIT-Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy is one of the most prestigious international race meets which attracts the best kart drivers worldwide, including several current and past winners and world champions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Atiqa who has joined the elite list of drivers in her category and participated in 10 race weekends in five countries across Europe, said, “I really enjoyed the races.”

“I went to Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France."

Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing (DHR) Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week.

Despite it being her first visit to the legendary Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new brand of kart and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid.

However, in Times Qualifying, she could manage 10th place as she didn’t get a clear lap. In the Qualifying Heat 1 Race, Atiqa gained 4 places, was up to 6th, till a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.

Atiqa demonstrated top pace and maturity In Race 2, setting a series of fast, consistent lap times and made some great passes to secure first place to create history in Le Mans Circuit.

“I am really proud of myself, my country India, the UAE and my team and I am grateful to my school as well. I’m so excited and happy to win the race. This is my first win in Europe, and we have all worked so hard for it. My team, DHR, has integrated me so well, my family has always been by my side. I learnt karting in the UAE,” said the expat who hails from the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, in the final race, Atiqa was involved in many racing incidents slowing her down and eventually finishing 12th, 9.497 seconds behind the leader Joshua Cooke of KR Sport who finished first.

The win at the Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa’s position as one of the best female karting driver in the world in her age group, with the aim to prepare her to be the first-ever female driver in modern Formula 1.

'Many don’t like losing to a girl'